• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor, at 10 a.m.; Amy Francis, senior services director, at 10:30 a.m.; and John Fifer of the Christmas Cruise Thru group at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments