• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., child support agency Director Connie Bostelman at 10:30 a.m., and family and children first Coordinator Julie Voll at 11 a.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments