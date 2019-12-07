• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have six agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.

Commissioners will discuss a proposed Cooper Farms development in Mark Township to start the meeting and hold general discussion at 9:30 a.m. before receiving updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., Treasurer Vickie Myers at 11 a.m. and the prosecuting attorney's office at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to discuss new leaders for wastewater operations and senior services at 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively.

