• Defiance county

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Defiance County CIC Executive Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. before opening bids on the Defiance County East reroofing project at 11 a.m.

