• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have six agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m.

Commissioners plan to discuss the rental of property on Hammersmith Road with Sam Switzer at 9 a.m. followed by general session at 9:30 a.m., an update from Kevin Hancock of the county soil and water district at 10 a.m., and an update from Bruce Clevenger and Teresa Johnson of the OSU Extension Office at 10:30 a.m. before holding a bid opening on the Pahl Ditch project at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also are scheduled to receive updates from child and support enforcement agency director Connie Bostelman at 1:30 p.m. and senior services director Tina Hiler at 2 p.m.

Commissioners have a study session planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

