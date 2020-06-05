• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before meeting with Jeff Chapman at 10:30 a.m. to discuss 419 Disinfecting and  holding a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. with Sandy Kessler of Maumee Valley Planning Organization on critical infrastructure funding for Sherwood.

