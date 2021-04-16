* Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners will consider four agenda items during their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive Engineer Warren Schlatter's weekly update at 10 a.m. before discussing a pending solar project with Cliff Scher of 7X Energy at 10:30 a.m., holding the second quarter investment advisory meeting at 11 a.m. and receiving an update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

