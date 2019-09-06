• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m. before discussing a facility study review with Rick Edmonds of the Fort Defiance Humane Society at 11 a.m.

Load comments