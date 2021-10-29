• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session: an update from Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before holding a public hearing on the repeal of the county's access management regulations at 10:30 a.m., opening bids on an air purification system for the PATH Center at 11 a.m. and a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

