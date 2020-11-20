• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners will receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and hold a public hearing on fees with the county's dog warden, Randy Vogel, at 10:30 a.m. before receiving an update from Good Samaritan School Superintendent Tim Bower at 11 a.m. and meeting with Friends of Independence Dam State Park at 1 p.m.

Tags

Load comments