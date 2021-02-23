• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 10 a.m. before discussing the proposed Mark Center solar project with Jenny Nicolas of Candela Renewables at 10:30 a.m., receiving an update on the county's wastewater operations at 11 a.m. and discussing office space with Judge Jeff Strausbaugh at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

