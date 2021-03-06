• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m. before holding a public hearing on a proposed decrease in the county landfill's volume-discount rate for fiberglass waste at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to receive a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. and hold a second public hearing on the above landfill matter at 1:30 p.m.

