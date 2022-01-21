Defiance commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have six agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., discuss the 2022 Hot Air Balloon Festival at 10:30 a.m., hold a public hearing a CDBG-CV grant at 11 a.m. and receive a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also will discuss request for proposals for the county's electric aggregation program at 2 p.m. and consider a roofing project at Defiance County East at 2:30 p.m.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments