* Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Jerry Sanders of the county fair board at 10 a.m., Connie Bostelman of the child support enforcement agency at 10:30 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

