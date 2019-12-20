• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin with general discussion at 9 a.m.

Commissioners plan to discuss the 2020 Census at 9:30 a.m. with Gwen Wofford before receiving updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and senior services agency officials at 10:30 a.m.

