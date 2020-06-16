• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to meet with Amy Francis, Defiance County Senior Services director, at 10 a.m. and Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor, at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioners also are scheduled to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

