Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to open bids on the Harding Road bridge deck replacement project at 10 a.m. before receiving updates from Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m., discussing a computer backup system with Recorder Cecilia Parsons at 11 a.m. and reviewing projects with Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization at 11:30 a.m.
Commissioners plan to discuss CORSA insurance renewal at 1:30 p.m. and receive an update from the county's EMA director, Julie Rittenhouse, at 2 p.m.
