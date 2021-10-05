• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session in the Hicksville Village Council chambers.

Commissioners are scheduled to discuss the purchase of a senior center vehicle with Christina Deehr of Maumee Valley Planning Organization at 10 a.m. and open bids on an air purification system for the Defiance PATH Center at 10:30 a.m. before visiting the Middle Gordon Creek Subdivision wastewater system at 11:15 a.m. with the county's wastewater supervisor, Brad Fritch.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

