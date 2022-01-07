• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m., CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m., the Friends of Independence Dam State Park at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

