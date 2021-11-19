Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before opening bids on a Hicksville grant project at 10:30 a.m., meeting with Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith at 11 a.m., discussing a roof replacement project for Defiance County East at 11:30 a.m. and meeting with Fernando Torres of Metalink Technologies at 1:30 p.m. to discuss a 100 gig network.
