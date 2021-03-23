• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners will receive an update from Brad Fritch, the county's water operations supervisor at 9 a.m. before discussing electric aggregation with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy at 1 p.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m.

