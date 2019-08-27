• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to host public meetings at 10 a.m. on the Haymaker Drive project and at 10:30 a.m. on the Lakeshore Drive/Leisure Shores Drive project before discussing an ODOT grant with Mike Saneholtz of the Henry County Transportation Network.

Commissioners also are scheduled to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

