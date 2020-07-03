• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners will not hold their regular meeting on Monday.

Commissioners have one agenda item scheduled for their next regular Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. They plan to meet with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy to discuss PUCO recertification at 10 a.m.

Commissioners also are scheduled to hold a study session at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Load comments