• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive Engineer Warren Schlatter's update at 10 a.m. before opening bids on the Nagel Road Ditch project with soil and water officials at 10:30 a.m., meeting with Jerry Hayes for an economic development update at 11 a.m. and receiving a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

