• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting at 9 a.m. with general session: updates from the county engineer at 10 a.m., child support enforcement agency director at 10:30 a.m., and family and child first coordinator at 11 a.m. before opening bids on the Hicksville water well project at 11:30 a.m. with Maumee Valley Planing Organization.

Commissioners also plan to host a public hearing at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the proposed Lake Shore Drive road improvement petition. They plan to visit the road site at 9:30 a.m.

