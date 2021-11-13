• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session. Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and CIC Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. before discussing a grant for the Sherwood water tower replacement at 11 a.m. and receiving a legal update from the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. Also, scheduled to discuss a rural transit program at 1:30 p.m. and continue a public hearing for the proposed vacation petition for certain streets and alleys in Brunersburg at 2 p.m.

