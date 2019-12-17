• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners received updates from two county department heads during their Monday meeting.

Commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general discussion.

Commissioners will receive updates from the OSU Extension Office at 10:30 a.m. and Chris Yoder of the Defiance Area Foundation at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Load comments