• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners will not meet Monday due to the Memorial Day holiday, but will hold a special session at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to approve vouchers and any other matters needing action before the next regular session scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday in the Hicksville Village Council room.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

