Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to meet with Mike Jay of the Regional Growth Partnership at 10 a.m. for an update and Austin Serna of Maumee Valley Planning Organization at 10:30 a.m. to discuss downtown revitalization.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

