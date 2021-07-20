• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners plan to receive an update on the county's soil and water conservation office at 10 a.m., discuss the proposed Cepheus Solar Farm project near Sherwood at 10:30 a.m. with Cliff Scher of Lightsource BP and meet with the county's dog warden, Randy Vogel, at 11:30 a.m. to discuss a possible increase in dog registration fees.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
