• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners will hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday, but not meet Thursday due to Thanksgiving.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday and will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and the county commissioners' office at 11:30 a.m.

