Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10 a.m., and from Desirae Eisenman and Judge Jeff Strausbaugh on the Northwest Ohio CASA program at 10:30 a.m. before discussing a Hicksville tower project for 911 services at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

