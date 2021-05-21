* Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin with general session at 9 a.m.

Commissioners plan to open bids on road paving at 10 a.m. before receiving updates from Wastewater Supervisor Brad Fritch at 10:30 a.m., Maintenance Supervisor Ron Cereghin at 11 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m.

Commissioners also are scheduled to discuss a wastewater rate study at 2:30 p.m. with Wayne Cannon of Ohio RCAP.

