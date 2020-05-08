• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and EMA Director Julie Rittenhouse at 10:30 a.m. before holding a second public hearing at 11 a.m. on the state community housing impact and preservation program and opening bids for Hicksville's East Smith Street resurfacing project at 11:30 a.m.

