• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to open bids on miscellaneous concrete and the widening of various roads at 10 a.m. before receiving updates from Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer at 10:30 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m., and discussing electric aggregation with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy at 1 p.m.

