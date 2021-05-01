• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before opening bids for the Hicksville downtown revitalization project at 11 a.m., discussing legal matters with representatives of the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. and touring The Dream Center at 1 p.m.

