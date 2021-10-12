• Defiance County
Defiance commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from the Defiance County OSU Extension Office at 10 a.m. and the county's dog warden, Randy Vogel, at 10:30 a.m. before awarding depository contracts for county funds at 11 a.m., opening bids for lease of county-owned farm land at 11:30 a.m. and receiving an update from Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, at 1:30 p.m.
