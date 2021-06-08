• Defiance County
Commissionrers agenda:
Defiance County commissioners have six agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.
They also plan to receive updates from Tim Bower of the DD Board at 10 a.m. and Treasurer Vickie Myers at 10:30 a.m. before holding a public hearing with Access Engineering on Sherwood's neighborhood revitalization grant at 11 a.m., discussing hunting on county property with Bill Webb at 11:30 a.m., meeting with Coroner Dr. John Racciato at 1 p.m. and receiving an update from Bill Brandt of CIS at 1:30 p.m.
Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.
