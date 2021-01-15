• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners will not meet Monday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, but will hold a special session at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday before considering three items during their Thursday meeting — a bid open for the DeSota Tile project at 10 a.m., an update from the county's maintenance supervisor, Ron Cereghin at 10:30 a.m. and an update from the county's wastewater operations supervisor, Brad Fritch, at 11 a.m.

