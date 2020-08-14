• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive an update from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. before discussing security and ADA accessibility of the county board of elections office with Deputy Director Kim Smith at 10:30 a.m., meeting with CIC Executive Director Jerry Hayes at 11 a.m. and discussing funding with Desire Eiseman of Northwest Ohio CASE at 11:30 a.m.

