• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Amy Francis, senior services director, at 10 a.m.; Brad Fritch, county wastewater operations director, at 10:30 a.m.; and Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor, at 11 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Load comments