• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have one agenda item scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. in the Hicksville Village Council room with general session.

Commissioners plan to meet with Roy Davis and Steve Caryer of Community Memorial Hospital for an introduction and update.

Commissioners also have scheduled a study session for 9 a.m. Wednesday.

