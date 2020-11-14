• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have five agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m.; Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor, at 10:30 a.m.; Jerry Hayes and Erika Willitzer of the county's economic development office at 11 a.m.; and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. before meeting with Denise Delucio of the Northwest Ohio Regional Child Abuse and Child Neglect Prevention Council at 1 p.m.

