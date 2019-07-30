• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have one agenda item scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. in the Hicksville Village Council chambers.

Commissioners are scheduled to review Middle Gordon Creek treatment facility before holding general session at 9:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the second floor conference room of Defiance County East to discuss a policy update for the county dog warden.

Load comments