• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which begins at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners plan to receive updates from Public Safety Coordinator Julie Rittenhouse at 10 a.m. and Lisa Weaner of the Fort Defiance Humane Society at 10:30 a.m. before holding a 2022 ditch maintenance assessment review with Kevin Hancock of the county soil and water office at 11 a.m. and meeting with Jerry Sanders of the county fair board at 11:30 a.m.

