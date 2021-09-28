• Defiance County
Commissioners business:
Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting.
Commissioners plan to hold bid openings on separate soil and water conservation office ditch projects at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. before discussing vehicles with Sheriff Doug Engel at 11:30 a.m. (This agenda was incorrectly published as Monday's schedule in Saturday's Crescent-News.)
