• Defiance County

Commissioners business:

Commissioners have four agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting.

Commissioners plan to hold bid openings on separate soil and water conservation office ditch projects at 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. before discussing vehicles with Sheriff Doug Engel at 11:30 a.m. (This agenda was incorrectly published as Monday's schedule in Saturday's Crescent-News.)

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments