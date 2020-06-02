• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their next regular meeting scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

Commissioners plan to meet with an AuGlaize Village volunteer group to start the meeting before holding general session at 9 a.m. and meeting with Jerry Sanders of the Defiance County Agricultural Society at 10 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday and participate in a teleconference with U.S. 5th District Rep. Bob Latta at 11 a.m.

Load comments