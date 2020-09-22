Defiance commissioners:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Thursday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners are scheduled to receive updates from Brad Fritch, the county's wastewater operations supervisor, at 10 a.m., and Ron Cereghin, county maintenance supervisor at 10:30 a.m.

Commissioners also plan to hold a study session at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Load comments