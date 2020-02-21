• Defiance County
Commissioners agenda:
Defiance County commissioners have three agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general discussion.
Commissioners also plan to receive updates from Engineer Warren Schlatter at 10 a.m. and the county prosecutor's office at 11:30 a.m. before discussing electric aggregation with Amy Hoffman of Palmer Energy at 2 p.m.
