• Defiance County

Commissioners agenda:

Defiance County commissioners have two agenda items scheduled for their Monday meeting which will begin at 9 a.m. with general session.

Commissioners will open bids at 10 a.m. with Defiance County Engineer Warren Schlatter on 2021 resurfacing projects before discussing Senate Bill 52 and House Bill 118 with Taylor Christian of the Land and Liberty Coalition at 10:30 a.m.

